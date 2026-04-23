Stéphane Rolland presents his new bridal collection from Barcelona

Madrid – Accompanied by his muse, Spanish model, presenter and entrepreneur Nieves Álvarez, French couturier Stéphane Rolland enchanted Barcelona with a show of his latest bridal and eveningwear creations. The collection was presented on Wednesday evening as part of Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week 2026, set to the music of Manuel de Falla and Mendelssohn's Wedding March.

The event was a key highlight on the official calendar of the international bridal fashion trade show in Barcelona. The catwalk programme runs from Wednesday, April 22 to Friday, April 24, followed by the trade show from April 24 to Sunday, April 26. As is tradition, the opening day of this year's Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week (BBFW) was crowned by its Barcelona Bridal Night. This year's evening was particularly commemorative, with French designer Stéphane Rolland given the honour of marking the event's tenth edition. The Barcelona Bridal Night is designed not only to celebrate the opening of each new BBFW, but also to feature leading industry figures who receive a special invitation to headline these unique evenings.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

The event marked not only Rolland's debut on the BBFW calendar, but also the French designer's first show in Spain. According to the organisers, it drew more than one thousand guests. Attendees included notable figures such as Athina Onassis; Spanish actresses Candela Peña, María Bernardeau and Najwa Khliwa; and models Judit Mascó and Verónica Blume. They gathered at Pavilion 8 of the Montjuïc Exhibition Centre to witness Stéphane Rolland's debut show in Spain. The presentation began with a welcome message from Albasarí Caro, director of Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week. It concluded with a speech from the French couturier himself, who emphasised that the show was not only about presenting his latest bridal creations, but also about providing a platform to support the growth of new talent in both fashion and music.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

“It has been a privilege to have Stéphane Rolland at this very special edition of Barcelona Bridal Night,” said Albasarí Caro, director of the BBFW, in a statement shared by the event's management. Caro added that it is important to recognise “his unique and deeply artisanal vision, which understands fashion as an artistic expression and a complete sensory experience, capable of integrating creation, emotion and space.”

“Bridal fashion speaks of hope, joy and life, which is why we wanted to open the show to young talent in fashion and music,” said the French couturier, referring to the show, which was designed and presented under the title “Love for Peace.” “It is a message of transmission, of positivity, and a yes to life, to the future and to love,” Rolland emphasised about the spirit behind the presentation's name. He closed the show alongside his “Spanish muse,” model Nieves Álvarez, and Albasarí Caro.

Haute couture and new talent

The philosophy behind Rolland's show, which lasted over an hour and a half during this commemorative tenth edition of the Barcelona Bridal Night of BBFW, was both inspiring and poetic. Three key elements defined the unforgettable evening in Barcelona. Firstly, the French couturier's own Haute Couture creations were central. Rolland actively sought to create a dialogue between his designs and the new fashion sensibilities of emerging designers. The third protagonist of the night was the musical sensitivity of emerging local talent. This combination highlighted two things: the French couturier's creative vision and his holistic understanding of Haute Couture, which transcends the boundaries of fashion. Secondly, it showed how Rolland, far from being a barrier, strives to be a gateway, providing access and support to new creatives from all artistic disciplines that gravitate around his fashion house.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Delving into the role of each of the three 'main actors' of this tenth edition of the Barcelona Bridal Night, the musical discipline was key. It added a high degree of drama to the entire presentation and to Rolland's designs. The Barcelona Youth Symphony Orchestra (JOSB) set the pace and rhythm of the show. The group, composed of 65 promising new musicians and conducted by Carlos Checa, performed classical compositions by Chopin, Debussy, Bach and Vivaldi. Actress Nathalie Poza recited poems and lyrics by Carlos Gardel and Édith Piaf. The orchestra also played works by Jules Massenet, Jacques Offenbach, Joaquín Rodrigo and Manuel de Falla, culminating in Mendelssohn's traditional Wedding March. This piece accompanied the grand entrance of a large profiterole wedding cake, a dessert created for the occasion by Barcelona-based pastry shop Lolita Bakery to celebrate this commemorative edition of the Bridal Night.

Focusing on the designs presented on the catwalk, the show opened with 23 creations by fashion students from Barcelona's design schools: IED Barcelona, LCI Barcelona and ESDI. This series of bridal designs was developed as the centrepiece of the 'Sculpted by Nature' project, under the direct mentorship of Stéphane Rolland himself. This initiative to promote new talent also involved the Catalan textile company Gratacós, which provided the fabrics used to create the various designs that opened Rolland's show at the Bridal Night.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

After this 'opening', which the French couturier made sure to dignify and highlight with a specific reference to the student collaboration at the end of the show, the Haute Couture designer's magical bridal creations took to the stage. Rolland, a full member of each new edition of Paris Haute Couture Week, chose Barcelona, and Spain for the first time, to present a carefully curated selection of 80 creations. The designs included his new ready-to-wear bridal collection 'Noce de Sang', as well as a selection of iconic Haute Couture dresses representing his career as a couturier. Rolland's journey began at the age of just four, when his first sketches revealed his early calling for fashion. He ultimately established himself in the discipline with the founding of his own Haute Couture house in 2007.

An equally brilliant line-up of models showcased his bridal and Haute Couture creations on the BBFW Bridal Night catwalk. The models included Ariadna Gutiérrez; Laura Sánchez; Davinia Pelegrí; Marta Ortiz; Mercedes Muñoz; Madeleine Hjort; Bárbara García; and Nieves Álvarez. The French couturier's Spanish muse, Álvarez, closed the show in a black Haute Couture design with a white bodice detail. This voluminous and baroque creation gave way to the presentation of the grand 'wedding cake' and the closing remarks from Caro and Rolland. Caro thanked all the attendees, Rolland, and the design students who participated in the show for contributing to this 'wonderful night for Barcelona' where 'fashion, art, poetry and music are made'. Rolland did the same, thanking Caro, the attendees, the organisation, and the 'magnificent' orchestra.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Stéphane Rolland's show during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Designer Stéphane Rolland during the Barcelona Bridal Night at BBFW, on April 22, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. Credits: Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

“We did this show to talk about legacy, about the new generations; and here you have the new generations on stage, with the musicians, and with the new generations of designers,” Rolland declared, microphone in hand, to the show's guests. “That is why we are very proud and happy to celebrate this tenth edition of the Bridal Night with all of you, thank you very much,” the French couturier concluded his speech at the end of his Barcelona show. As the latest guest designer at the BBFW Bridal Night, Rolland follows in the footsteps of equally renowned designers and fashion houses such as Houghton (2015); Naeem Khan (2016); Angel Sanchez (2017); Reem Acra (2018); Marchesa (2019); Viktor&Rolf (2022); Elie Saab (2023); Giambattista Valli (2024); and Vivienne Westwood (2025).

Stéphane Rolland's show at Barcelona Bridal Night 2026