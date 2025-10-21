Stéphane Rolland to be guest designer at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week 2026

Stéphane Rolland, one of the most prominent figures in Parisian Haute Couture, will make his Spanish debut as the star of the tenth edition of Barcelona Bridal Night. The central event of Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week (BBFW) 2026 will take place from April 22 to 26 at Fira de Barcelona’s Montjuïc venue.

The designer, a member of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, will present a special collection during the opening gala on April 22. It will combine retrospective pieces with twenty new creations designed for the occasion.

Eighty looks to be showcased by the designer

In total, eighty looks will be showcased. These will include bridal, evening and red-carpet gowns that reinterpret his creative universe, where fashion, architecture and art coexist as one.

“Presenting my work at BBFW is a great honour,” said Stéphane Rolland in a statement. “Barcelona shares the same devotion to form, volume and artistic expression as Haute Couture. My dresses are emotional architectures, and this is a unique opportunity to share that spirit with an international audience in a deeply cultural city.”

The show will be held in Pavilion 8 of the Montjuïc venue, which was built for the 1929 International Exposition. The space features a polyhedral dome and expressionist-influenced Art Deco architecture.

Stéphane Rolland autumn/winter 2025, Haute Couture. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Renowned for his mastery of form and volume, Stéphane Rolland founded his maison in 2007. This followed a brilliant career at iconic houses such as Balenciaga and Jean-Louis Scherrer, where he was the youngest artistic director on Avenue Montaigne.

His style combines the purity of French tradition with a sculptural and theatrical vision. This has made him one of the most admired creators on the current scene.

Young talent on the catwalk

The designer has invited 24 fashion design students from IED Barcelona, ESDi and LCI Barcelona to collaborate on the show's production. Eight students from each school will work for six months with the maison's team. They will develop their own creations using fabrics provided by Gratacós, which will open the show before the main collection.

“I deeply value the participation of Barcelona's design students,” commented Rolland. “Fostering creativity among young designers is essential. It keeps the passion alive and allows their talent to flourish.”

For Albasarí Caro, director of BBFW, this initiative reinforces the event's essence: “Giving visibility and opportunities to emerging talent is key to ensuring constant innovation. We share Rolland's vision: supporting young designers means driving the future of fashion and strengthening Barcelona's creative projection.”

Organised by Fira de Barcelona, the 2026 edition of BBFW will bring together more than 400 brands and nearly 40 designers on the catwalk.