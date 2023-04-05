Stine Goya to launch debut sneaker for SS23

Copenhagen-based fashion label Stine Goya has confirmed that its debut sneakers, first showcased on the catwalk during Copenhagen Fashion Week, will launch on April 5.

The launch is part of Stine Goya’s ongoing product development into footwear, and offers a design driven by longevity and tactility with a colourful and “energetic silhouette”. The sneakers are made with sculpturally responsible sourced sole including the EVA mid-sole featuring recycled rubber monochrome particles, alongside a contrasting colourful rubber tread and uppers with performance honeycomb perforated mesh and a buttery nubuck heel.

Image: Stine Goya

Other highlights include a two-way lacing system with two-tone hiking laces and a rubberised puller, an oversized and perforated mesh padded tongue, and in-sock padding for ultimate comfort.

The sneakers will launch in three Stine Goya palettes, with the brand adding that new seasonal colourways will be launched twice a year.

Image: Stine Goya

Commenting on the launch, Stine Goya, founder and creative director, said in a statement: “Sneakers are intrinsic to the Copenhagen way of life. Creating our own line of sneakers has been a dream of mine for some time now, so I am thrilled to be able to see that vision come to life finally.”

The Stine Goya sneaker will be available via its own e-commerce and standalone stores in London and Denmark, and with exclusive retail partners in key global markets, including End Clothing in the UK.