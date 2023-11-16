StockX 2023 trend report: 'Sneaker Look' and collaborations dominate

StockX, the global resale platform for sneakers, streetwear and collectibles, provides insights into the trends of 2023 in its latest "Big Facts" report. For example, retro sneaker models from Adidas, fashion brands such as Hellstar and Crocs inspired by film characters were among the winners of the year. Here is an overview.

Sneaker models

Nike x A-COLD-WALL* Zoom Vomero +5 Credits: Design Museum

Three of the fastest growing sneaker models of the year were the Nike Vomero 5, Asics Gel-1130 and New Balance 9060. Originally designed as running shoes, they are also popular for everyday wear. According to StockX, sales of the Nike Vomero 5 rose by over 5,000 percent and the Asics Gel-1130 by over 1,000 percent. Web and app searches for the two models also rose sharply. The New Balance 9060, which is based on the design of the brand's 990 running shoe, saw a 744 percent increase in trade, while searches rose by more than 1,000 percent.

Shoe brands

Adidas EQT Gazelle. Credits: Adidas.

Adidas records double-digit growth on StockX with models such as the Campus 00s, Gazelle and other retro styles. Trading of the Campus 00s on StockX increased by a six-figure percentage in 2023 compared to 2022. In addition, searches for "Adidas Campus 00s" increased by more than 15,000 percent. Trade and searches for the "Adidas Handball Special", a model very similar to the Samba, also increased. "This reflects the continued success of Adidas' Samba and Gazelle models. Both models recorded triple-digit retail growth in 2023, surpassing the record sales of 2022," says StockX.

Californian footwear brand Ugg also continued its rapid rise, with new colourways and coveted styles selling out quickly and trading at a premium on the secondary market. Last year, more than 90,000 pairs of the brand's Tasman and Tazz loafers were traded on StockX, while searches for "Ugg Tasman" and "Ugg Tazz" increased by 2,340 percent and 1,340 percent respectively.

The most popular fashion brands

Denim Tears Installation, Dover Street Market London Credits: Courtesy of Dover Street Market

Hellstar, Denim Tears and Trapstar turned out to be the most popular fashion labels of the year, but well-known streetwear brands such as Fear of God and Supreme also remained among the most traded brands. The Hellstar brand in particular, which was only founded in 2020 and is known for its graphic designs, is regularly traded at significant mark-ups on StockX. Search queries for "Hellstar" rose by more than 12,000 percent, those for "Denim Tears" by 535 percent and those for the streetwear brand Trapstar by 199 percent compared to the previous year.

The most popular products

Credits: Nike.

Shoes also lead the most popular products: Crocs broke records with its Mater Clog, which was released in October and features the character from the 2006 Pixar film Cars. "The 'Crocs Mater Clog' was traded more often in the week of release than any other Crocs collaboration in the history of StockX," reported the platform. Crocs has also been successful with other collaborations this year, including Shrek and Hello Kitty.

Jordan 1, Jordan 4 and Nike Dunks are among the most popular sneaker products on StockX, while hoodies from Fear of God's Essentials line dominate the apparel category.

Travis Scott collaborations took the top two spots in the list of successful collaborations. The Jordan 1 Retro Low Golf Travis Scott Neutral Olive took first place with an average price premium of 397 percent, while the Jordan 1 Retro Low OG SP Travis Scott Olive - a women's exclusive release - took second place with an average price premium of 342 percent. The Nike SB Dunk Low Born X Raised One Block At A Time rounded out the top three with an average markup of 323 percent.