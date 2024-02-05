Stork legs, cuddly companions and bows: FW24 street styles from Copenhagen

Copenhagen Fashion Week has established itself as one of the most stylish fashion weeks in recent years, where understated Scandi style meets funky looks with brightly coloured layers - on and off the catwalk. For FW24, guests opted for warm coats, bold colours and cosy companions.

Fluffy and colourful

Colourful plush coats in Copenhagen Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

With Big Bird - the large, yellow bird from Sesame Street - as the archetype, several people in Copenhagen showed up in colourful plush coats ranging from pastel pink to bright pink and vibrant yellow.

The predominantly long coats or wide jackets became the key piece of these looks thanks to the choice of colour, usually combined with casual trousers and trainers, but also tone-on-tone with tights and heels.

Cuddly companions

Cuddly companions in Copenhagen Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Dogs and pooches are becoming increasingly popular companions for attendants at fashion weeks, and are naturally also a favourite subject for street style photographers. Those who don't want to put their four-legged friends in this perhaps stressful situation or simply don't have one can also opt for a fluffy version in the style of Hello Kitty and co. As a pendant for the handbag, they are the perfect Chihuahua substitute, but can also replace the bag itself. The practical thing is that wearers have all kinds of options when it comes to selecting an animal - even a polar bear or tiger - without any pressure from the animal rights organisation PETA

Fur coats

Fur coats in Copenhagen Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The latest fur coat trend is entirely different, with some wearers naturally opting for vegan or second-hand alternatives.

The fluffy coat, which originates from the fur of animals such as foxes and minks – the breeding of which is once again permitted in Denmark since the beginning of 2023 – and is currently gaining popularity again thanks to the so-called 'mob wife' trend, also appeared to be the garment of the season in Copenhagen.

Just like the plush coat, the fur jacket became a key piece this season. Wearers usually combined brown and beige colours to match the fur. Dark sunglasses and heeled boots complete the look.

Ribbon in the hair

Hair in bows among visitors to Copenhagen Fashion Week Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Ribbons and bows have been a popular hair trend for some time now and can be used in a variety of ways for plaits and in the form of clips. This season, the motto seems to be "the bigger the better" and "more is more", as guests are opting for a range of bows in different sizes and colours in their hair, usually securely slicked back.

Modern 70s

Modern 70s-Style at Copenhagen Fashion Week Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Bows and ribbons also play a key role for fans of 70s fashion, but in this case more so as the centrepiece of blouses. The guests in Copenhagen gave the 70s style a modern touch à la Gucci under former creative director Alessandro Michele - only far more restrained in the choice of colours.

The key here is the complete look, from the pony hairstyle and angular sunglasses with pink lenses to the knee-length socks with strappy shoes. When it comes to the choice of fabric, wearers of the style favour solid materials such as denim for a two-piece jacket and skirt or leather for a long coat combined with jeans. Sheer fabrics and a mini skirt also allow a little skin to be revealed.

Eye-catching collars

Eye-catching collars at Fashion Week in Copenhagen Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The following trend particularly emphasised the guests head, shoulders and collar. To achieve this, they opted for particularly eye-catching collars that extend past the shoulders or even have a hood. This key piece can be part of a shirt styled under a jacket as well as a separate piece. The choice ranges from understated bows to colourful patterned knitted versions.

Stork legs

Red shoes on the streets of Copenhagen Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The combination of red shoes and matching tights was another striking combination in Copenhagen. With this combination, which is reminiscent of red stork legs, the type of shoe - whether with a heel or flat and with straps - is irrelevant, the most important thing is that the shoes and tights are colour-coordinated. Unless the rest of the look matches in colour, street styles tend to focus on muted tones. Thick coats are worn with them.

FW24-Streetstyle aus Kopenhagen Bild: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE