Streetwear emporium Highsnobiety is considering a sale

Highsnobiety, the online streetwear magazine, is considering a sale. The company is thought to have hired investment bank LionTreet to explore possibilities of divesting as it estimates to reach 60 million dollars in turnover this year.

According to the New York Times the Berlin-based company could see could see much interest from media brands or online retailers enticed by the increasing convergence of retail and media.

For over a decade Highsnobiety has been at the forefront of streetwear culture and sneaker drops in addition to operating an online store. Its services include publishing partner content, deep dive audience and category insights as wel as connecting the dots between people, products and ideas. It previously opened pop-ups in Paris and Zurich airport.

The link between curated media and e-commerce has been successful formula for many companies, including Net-a-Porter, Goop and Monocle. Sneakers have reached luxury heights of desirability in the past few years, with a pair of Nike trainers set to fetch over one million dollars at auction.

