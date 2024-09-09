Stripes Beauty launches ‘National Hot Flash Day’

Stripes Beauty, the beauty and wellness menopause brand from actress Naomi Watts, has declared today, September 9, as the inaugural ‘National Hot Flash Day’ to raise awareness around menopause and its symptoms.

The pro-ageing beauty and wellness brand, which was launched by Watts in 2022 and acquired by investment firm L Catterton in June, is looking to eliminate the stigma, shame and anxiety often associated with menopause with its science-backed vaginal wellness products, skincare and haircare solutions for women experiencing hormonal changes.

"We are proud to launch National Hot Flash Day to champion an open dialogue about menopause, its symptoms, and this natural phase of life," said Watts in a statement. "By establishing a day to speak publicly about the challenges women encounter, we hope we inspire conversation, community, and support for women as they navigate hormonal changes. No woman should have to go through this time alone."

To celebrate the day, Stripes Beauty is hosting an ice cream pop-up in Bryant Park, on the corner of 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue, in New York City, where visitors can learn about managing hot flashes and menopause symptoms and free Van Leeuwen ice cream.

The brand will also be offering product samples for its ‘The Cool Factor’ product, a 3-in-1 ultra-cooling and calming face milk crafted to soothe hormonal change symptoms by cooling, soothing, and hydrating the skin.

For those not in New York, Stripes Beauty has also put together an exclusive online ‘Keep it Cool’ bundle, featuring its ‘The Cool Factor’ product alongside ‘The Inside Addition,’ menopause symptom supplement, and ‘The Dream Date,’ sleep-boosting supplement, for 95 US dollars.

Dr Somi Javaid, board-certified OBGYN and female sexual health expert, added: "Today, marks a pivotal moment in our understanding and approach to menopause. Hot flashes are much more than fleeting moments of heat – they can be debilitating, affecting sleep, mood, and daily life.

“National Hot Flash Day not only aims to acknowledge these profound challenges, but also seeks to provide crucial resources and information to help women of all backgrounds navigate menopause with confidence and awareness."