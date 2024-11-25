Stuart Weitzman collaborates with the Swarovski Creators Lab

Luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman has teamed up with Swarovski’s collaboration platform, Swarovski Creators Lab, to launch the “ultimate party shoe” in time for the holiday season.

The limited-edition Stuart Power Shine pump sees the brand’s new Stuart Power 75mm heels adorned with over 6,000 tonal Swarovski pavé crystals to offer consumers a high-octane glamourous crystal-encrusted glittery party shoe.

Stuart Weitzman for Swarovski Creators Lab - Stuart Power Shine pump Credits: Swarovski

The Stuart Power Shine pump is available in two metallic shades exclusive to Swarovski, including one fully embellished with silver-toned clear crystals and the other featuring golden light topaz. These add to three other colourways, rose pink, peridot green and ice blue.

The Stuart Weitzman for Swarovski Creators Lab collection is available online at swarovski.com and stuartweitzman.com and in select Swarovski and Stuart Weitzman stores globally. The heels are priced at 850 pounds.

The Swarovski Creators Lab platform was created to allow the crystal company to collaborate with emerging and established brands worldwide to offer “uniquely collectible limited-release items”. The platform has previously collaborated with Aquazzura, Judith Leiber, Marina Raphael, Nike, Puma, and Golden Goose.