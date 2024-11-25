Stuart Weitzman unveils first celebrity-fronted men’s campaign

Luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman has tapped actor, producer and talk show host Mark Consuelos as its first-ever men’s global ambassador.

Consuelos, known for his roles in ‘All My Childen’ and ‘Riverdale,’ as well as hosting ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ with his wife Kelly Ripa, stars in the brand’s first-ever celebrity-fronted men's campaign, since launching the collection earlier this year.

Stuart Weitzman, founded in 1986, is traditionally known for celebrating bold, confident women, and this debut men’s campaign aims to define the Stuart Weitzman man as “equally smart, sophisticated and sexy, and one who happily celebrates the confident, high-powered women in his life”.

Stuart Weitzman men’s campaign starring Mark Consuelos Credits: Stuart Weitzman

Kaisy Mae O'Reilly, senior vice president, chief marketing officer of Stuart Weitzman, said in a statement: At Stuart Weitzman, everything we do is born from our purpose of inspiring women with confidence, as well as finding meaningful ways to engage her. With our recent launch into Men's, it was important that we chose a brand ambassador who represents a continuation of our brand's narrative of celebrating modern womanhood.

"Mark famously adores and supports Kelly, and we believe there is nothing sexier than that. This campaign shines a spotlight on men just like him."

The campaign has been shot by fashion photographer Ned Rogers, who had previously photographed the brand's ‘How Lovely to Be a Woman’ campaign and showcases Stuart Weitzman’s characteristic minimalist black-and-white style. Consuelos can be seen showcasing two distinctive boot styles from the men’s autumn collection - the Adam Boot, a lace-up design with a lightweight lug sole, and the Aiden Boot, a Chelsea-inspired style.

On becoming a Stuart Weitzman ambassador, Consuelos added: “I know the brand because of my wife, who has many blue shoeboxes in her closet. I'm honoured to be thought of as the definition of the Stuart Weitzman man.

“When I told her about the campaign concept of strong, sophisticated and sexy, she encouraged me to go for it — and put all my hours in the gym to good use!"