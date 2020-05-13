Sunspel launches collaboration with John Booth

Sunspel is celebrating its 160th anniversary with a collaboration with London-based artist John Booth, who has reimagined the brand's archives for a spring/summer 2020 collection.

Booth, known for his bold, vivid, multi-layered collages of colour and textile, has created a vibrant seasonal colour palette and graphic print for Sunspel, built around an exuberant interpretation of the brand's classic sun and clouds logo.

Sunspel’s sun and cloud logo dates back to the 1930s, an association with the company’s use of luxury Sea Island cotton, harvested in the Caribbean sun, and after visiting the Sunspel archive, Booth collated six distinct colour tones and developed a playful interpretation of the vintage logo.

Booth’s reimagined sun and cloud print has been executed on Sunspel’s camp collar shirt, swim shorts and boxers, and the artist has joined the brand's design team to create a limited edition reworked sun and cloud patch collection, specifying the placement of the patch embroidery on a range of T-shirts and sweatshirts.

As well as selecting core colours and stripes, Booth also handpicked colour combinations for a colour block version of Sunspel’s classic ‘Made in England’ T-Shirt.

The Sunspel and John Booth collection is available at sunspel.com from May 14.

Images: courtesy of Sunspel by Kuba Ryniewicz