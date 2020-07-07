Sup de Luxe launching its MSC Fashion & Luxury Business

Fashion is a segment of the luxury industry that is constantly evolving. In order to meet the needs of this demanding sector, Sup de Luxe will offer from the start of the 2020 academic year an MSC Fashion & Luxury Business designed for students and professionals wishing to specialize in the management of luxury fashion brands.

The objectives of this program are multiple:

To develop projects independently and creatively in light of changes in the fashion industry;

To prepare future professionals to deal with existing and emerging technologies in the sector;

Understand the development of specialized brands and their business practices on a global scale.

The content of the program is divided into 3 areas: tailor-made industry management, the fashion and luxury goods industry and personal and professional development.

The MSC Fashion & Luxury Business is a full-time program. The learning is built on an advanced and participative teaching method including lectures, exercises, case studies and field projects as well as company visits and seminars. As with all Sup de Luxe programs, the lessons will be taught by industry specialists, practitioners and academics recognized for their mastery of the fashion and luxury industry sector.

This new MSC is recognized by the State and also accredited by the Conférence des Grandes Ecoles*.

"With this MSC, we are committed to making a real difference to your professional future. Here we conceive the future of tradition, recognising the DNA of fashion companies and feeding it with the new tools made available by new technologies and managerial approaches. In this way, we equip students with the general and technical skills needed to face a market where competition between industries is increasing and where customers are radically changing their approach to brands. » - Thibault de La Rivière, Director of Sup de Luxe

To enter the MSC Fashion & Luxury Business, candidates will have to prove they have a Bac+3/4 and a good level of English (B2 according to the CEFR or a score above 750 on the TOEIC).

Recruitment is initially done by studying the application form. After validation of the latter, the selected candidates will be interviewed for a motivation interview. Registration will be open from February 2020. The registration fee for this MSC is 19 000€.