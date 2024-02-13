Super Bowl arrivals are fashion's new red carpet

Celebrity arrives at the Super Bowl has become a prominent trend, with fashion brands capitalizsng on the opportunity to dress sports stars and tap into a previously overlooked demographic.

Notably, Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, donned a custom Amiri black sequined bouclé suit, while his girlfriend, singer Taylor Swift, showcased a black crochet corset top by Dion Lee and crystal-embellished denim pants by Area, paired with a Chiefs bomber jacket from Wear by Erin Andrews, reported WWD.

The quarterback for the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, made a stylish entrance carrying Louis Vuitton luggage and sporting a black suit and sunglasses, likely from his role as a brand ambassador for Boss. Mahomes continued the Boss theme by wearing pieces from their Super Bowl collection during the post-game press conference, presenting a stark contrast to the subdued atmosphere of New York Fashion Week.

In addition to celebrity arrivals, Super Bowl ad campaigns hold significant importance in the US, featuring cinematic ads with celebrities, humour, or emotionally resonant storytelling. This year's campaigns featured A-listers such as Victoria and David Beckham, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer.

Some fashion brands go beyond ads and release limited-edition or special Super Bowl-themed collections. Mitchell & Ness, known for throwback team apparel, collaborated with Usher on an NFL collection released on Super Bowl day. Artists like Beyoncé and Usher also leveraged the platform to announce album releases and tours.

Nadia Kokni, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Brand Communications at Hugo Boss, highlighted the untapped potential in associating with the dynamic sport of the NFL to Yahoo news. “We saw loads of untapped potential. Sport is within the DNA of Boss and as an international brand and a German brand — the NFL is making steps outside of the U.S., certainly playing the games at the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium and Wembley in the U.K. and then in Frankfurt as well — we know that the sport is growing and having this international reach, so to be shoulder-to-shoulder with such a dynamic sport that’s really growing, it really just reflects the Boss philosophy of our 24/7 lifestyle.”

With female fans comprising 46 percent of Super Bowl enthusiasts, brands recognise the unique marketing reach and leverage exclusive collections to drive consumer interest.