Superdry named official partner for Envision Racing

Formula E team Envision Racing has announced a multi-year partnership with British fashion brand Superdry, beginning from Season 10.

Superdry will supply a 10-piece exclusive range of high-performance products for the FIA Formula E World Championship, a motorsport championship for electric cars.

The new kit is made from sustainable materials, including organic cotton shirts that preserve soil and reduce water consumption.

Julian Dunkerton, chief executive and co-founder of Superdry, said in a statement: “This is a very exciting time for Superdry, our partnership with Envision Racing is a testament to the brand’s great work towards positive environmental change. We wish Envision Racing all the best for the season ahead and I look forward to what we can achieve together.”

Superdry/Envision Racing partnership Credits: Superdry/Envision Racing

In addition, Envision Racing and Superdry will also work to create and inspire change together as they join forces in the Race Against Climate Change, the movement that represents Envision Racing’s mission to accelerate the transition to clean, secure and affordable renewable energy. They will work on collaborative marketing campaigns to inspire, excite and encourage audiences to adopt more sustainable fashion choices.

Sylvain Filippi, managing director and CTO at Envision Racing, added: “We are thrilled to be working with a global brand such as Superdry that shares our values around sustainability, our passion for innovation and our commitment to promoting sustainable actions amongst our customers and fans.

“The unveiling of the new innovative Envision team race kit will be just the start of what is set to be a very exciting collaboration and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the coming years.”