Supreme collaborates with True Religion

Supreme has collaborated with True Religion on a collection for fall 2021. The collection consists of a denim trucker jacket, hooded sweatshirt, denim cargo pant, beanie, and 6-panel all exclusively available at Supreme stores and supremenewyork.com beginning September 30.

In a statement, True Religion described Supreme as “an iconic streetwear label that has gone on to amass a cult-like following around the world with skaters, artists, and collectors who are eager to get their hands on the brand’s latest drop.” Supreme’s collaborations have included major names in fashion ranging from Nike to Comme des Garçons.

In a statement, Michael Buckley, CEO of True Religion said, “A partnership with Supreme is the ultimate testament to any brand’s cultural relevance. I speak for everyone at True Religion when I say that we are thrilled and honored to have been selected as one of Supreme’s partners.”

In 2020, True Religion exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Since then, the company has been working on a rebounding plan led by CEO Michael Buckley. Buckley and his team’s success derive from focusing on understanding and addressing True Religion’s new diverse customers, men and women who span a broad age range from 15 – 50 with an average household income of 65,000 dollars. There are over 150 million individuals in the United States alone who fit into this demographic profile.