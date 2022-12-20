Supreme teams up with Singer to launch “coolest” sewing machine

With pre-loved and second-hand clothing growing in popularity, SVP Worldwide, the world’s largest consumer sewing machine company, is looking to tap into a whole new generation of home sewers with a collaboration between its Singer brand and streetwear label Supreme.

SVP Worldwide describes the Singer x Supreme collaboration as the “coolest sewing machine ever” as it aims to offer one of fashion must-have products for the holiday season.

The new Singer SP68 computerised sewing machine has been given a bright red Supreme makeover, complete with the American streetwear brand’s logo. The sewing machine offers 548 stitch applications with 300 individual stitch options for basic, stretch, and decorative stitches, including 2 lettering fonts.

Other key features on this machine include an LCD screen displaying stitch images and settings and a thread cutter button which saves time by trimming the top and bottom threads. The speed control option also allows sewists to go at their own speed for ultimate control.

Dean Brindle, chief marketing officer at SVP Worldwide, said in a statement: "Even as a 171-year-old company, we are continuing to carve our identity. We've embraced social media through sewing education, built a digital library of inspirational projects, and created fashion collaborations with Amazon Prime Original Making the Cut, Disney's Cruella, and now Supreme. We remain committed to staying top of mind with our existing and new consumers."

The Singer x Supreme is available from Supreme priced at 568 pounds / 598 US dollars / 668 euros.