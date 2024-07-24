Susan Fang named the next 'Supported by Dolce & Gabbana' designer

London and Shanghai-based Canadian Chinese designer Susan Fang has been named the next designer to take part in Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana’s emerging designer programme.

The 'Supported by Dolce & Gabbana' initiative, which has previously supported Miss Sohee, Matty Bovan, Tomo Koizumi, Karoline Vitto and Feben, will work with Fang to support her upcoming new collection.

The initiative is part of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s commitment to encouraging young creative talents, and is in collaboration with fashion stylist Katie Grand, as well as the Shanghai Fashion Designers Association (SFDA) and the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI).

Through the programme, Dolce & Gabbana will support Fang in the creation and presentation of her new collection. This will include providing all fabrics and materials to organising a catwalk showcase at Dolce & Gabbana’s premises via Broggi 23 in Milan, during Milan Fashion Week in September.

Emerging designer Susan Fang to show at Milan Fashion Week in September

Commenting on the news, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, said in a statement: “It is important to always have a story and emotions to tell, and through her delicate, romantic and dreamy designs, Susan manages to clearly convey her passion for this profession, with her young and fresh look.

“For this reason, we are delighted to support her on such a special occasion, bringing her creativity to Milan.”

Susan Fang innovative technique Credits: Susan Fang

Fang, a graduate of Central Saint Martins in London, launched her label in 2017 and has previously showcased her collections during London Fashion Week. Her designs are known for being nature-inspired and utilising innovative techniques, blending pastel shades, fractal patterns and light fabrics, as well as sustainable practices to showcase a whimsical take on femininity and romance.

Fang added: “I feel so incredibly fortunate to have the support of such an iconic Maison behind my collection this season. Working with Dolce & Gabbana alongside the wonderful support that I have received from Katie Grand, Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana and the Shanghai Fashion Designers Association has been instrumental, creating so many new opportunities along the creative journey.

“Drawing on the rich cultural commonalities between China and Italy, we have incorporated elements of design and technique that celebrate both traditions. We have felt a part of the Dolce & Gabbana family from day one and are thrilled to present what will be a very exciting collection during Milan Fashion Week this September.”

Fang has previously collaborated with lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret and retailer & Other Stories on collections.