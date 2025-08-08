Sustainability at Miomojo focuses on innovation and responsibility

While large clothing and accessory brands often struggle with their sustainability efforts, as their size makes them inflexible or their business model is based on overproduction, smaller and younger labels have it a bit easier as a sustainable direction was part of their programme from the outset. One such company is the Italian bag label Miomojo, which produces vegan bags from various material innovations. In its latest Impact Report, the brand reports on its achievements over the past year.

“We explored even more advanced materials, expanded our research, and forged extraordinary partnerships. From sports with Udinese Calcio to direct activism with Sea Shepherd, from our alliance with AIPD to our work with Humana,” sums up founder Claudia Pievani, highlighting some of the key achievements.

The brand’s sustainability strategy rests on four pillars: people and social justice, materials and innovation, environment and climate and activism and responsibility.

Materials and innovation

In 2024, 50 percent of Miomojo’s materials were bio-based, derived from agricultural waste such as orange, olive, bamboo and rice; 32 percent came from recycled sources and 13 percent from certified natural fibres. Five percent came from "bold innovations" such as mycelium, grape, tea and marble.

The brand launched four collections in total, each built around a single material. “Every material is a statement. We don’t use what is easy. We use what makes sense,” is the brand’s motto.

Environment and climate

In 2024, the brand used sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for 27 percent of its air freight with the DHL GoGreen Plus programme. This reduced CO₂ intensity by 24.7 percent.

“We reduced travel, prioritised trains, chose economy class—even for long-haul flights. We optimised every logistical detail, starting the transition to reusable packaging for e-commerce ,” reports Miomojo.

Activism and responsibility

Following the motto “Avoiding harm is not enough. You have to take a stand”, Miomojo has donated 10 percent of its profits to organisations that protect animals, biodiversity and human rights since its foundation.

In 2024, the label launched the “Guardians of the Sea” campaign together with Sea Shepherd and the Seaqual Initiative: a limited edition gift box made from yarn from regenerated marine plastic. Twenty percent of the proceeds were donated to the environmental protection organisation, which uses it to protect the Mediterranean octopus and the ecosystem it depends on. Miomojo also supports Four Paws, Save the Dogs, Animal Equality, Capra Libera Tutti and PETA.

People and social justice

Last year, Miomojo donated over 2,000 products to Oxfam, raising more than 112,000 euros for projects such as access to clean water for over 11,000 people in Yemen, as well as education, health and agriculture programmes for vulnerable communities.

With the Italian Down Syndrome Association AIPD, the label has begun a path of inclusion and welcomed new employee Giulia to the team. Miomojo’s vision has also been presented at universities such as Bocconi, IULM, Bicocca and Cattolica to offer future generations a different perspective.

Miomojo x Udinese Calcio. Credits: Miomojo

Collaborations

Last year, the label collaborated in three areas beyond fashion: in the sports realm with a sports capsule made of olive-based material with the Italian football club Udinese Calcio; in the world of mobility with a rice-based travel bag developed together with Porsche Bergamo; and in tourism with gift ideas for hotels and wineries.

In addition, the collaboration with the non-profit organisation Humana People to People Italy, which has been transforming second-hand clothing into social and ecological value since 2016, will ensure that accessories from previous collections find a new life in Humana stores.

Future plans for Miomojo

This year, the label will be present at the Emmy Awards for the first time, together with PETA USA.

The planned Miomojo Foundation is also intended to be a place where innovation, education and care come together, where various animal-free materials are presented and animals are rescued, a sustainable hub for schools and universities to discover.

Miomojo was founded in 2014 by Pievani in Bergamo: “From the very beginning, we have been committed to creating a new business paradigm where profit and positive impact are inextricably linked. As a B Corporation and a leader in this emerging economy, we believe that businesses should be run in a way that promotes the well-being of people, all living things and nature. Through our products, services, practices and profits, we strive to avoid harm and create benefit for all,” explains Pievani.

The complete Impact Report can be downloaded from the Miomojo website.