Sustainable bridesmaid dress brand Nola London launches

Nola London, a new sustainable bridesmaid dress brand, has been launched by a duo with thirty years combined buying and design experience from Topshop and Asos.

Best friends Abigail Heinimann and Sophia Munro are looking to challenge the one-wear mindset of bridesmaid attire with Nola London by producing modern dresses that are stylish as well as sustainable.

The duo spotted a lack of bridesmaid dresses that were sustainable, ethically made and styles that their friends would want to wear and wear again when planning their own weddings as each other’s maid of honour.

The seasonless brand is launching with seven silhouettes designed to cater to varying styles and body shapes. Key looks include ‘Willow’ an ethereal wrap dress with floaty frill detail framing the neckline, back and skirt, the ‘Emily’ an elegant puff sleeve dress with boned bodice and floaty skirt, ‘Lily’ a modern, slick and minimal slip midi inspired by the ’90s and ‘Romy’, a co-ord offering featuring a cropped open back top with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt.

Image: courtesy of Nola London

Nola London looking to shake up bridesmaid market with sustainable offering

Nola London is adopting a slow, local approach, with each dress made to order, 4 to 6 weeks after ordering, in its central London atelier. This means the brand can eliminate the risk of overproduction and waste, support British manufacturers and keep its carbon footprint to a minimum.

Each dress is made from 100 percent EcoVero viscose, along with a bamboo and EcoVero viscose mix for the linings. EcoVero Viscose fibres are derived from sustainable and certified renewable wood and pulp sources and meet the EU Ecolabel’s highest environmental standards throughout its lifecycle, from extraction right through to production and disposal.

Each zip on the dresses is also made from recycled plastics, while the dress labels are produced in Pembrokeshire from recycled polyester, and the brand’s packaging is kept to a minimum and made from FSC certified and recycled paper.

Image: courtesy of Nola London

“Developing our brand to be kind to the environment has always been our core focus,” said Abigail Heinimann and Sophia Munro in the brand’s lookbook. “Having worked in fast fashion, we know the demands it can make on its manufacturing communities, and the planet. We have considered every element of our materials and production, to keep our environmental impact to a minimum. We want our dresses to last a lifetime not live forever.”

Nola London prices range from 160 - 310 pounds and is available via its website or at its London studio.