Sustainable creativity shines at R|Elan circular design challenge

At the 6th edition of the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge, held during Sustainable Fashion Day at Lakmé Fashion Week in India, seven finalists showcased their extraordinary talents in sustainable fashion. This platform, in partnership with the United Nations, continues to highlight the creative forces shaping the future of eco-conscious fashion. Finalists included innovators from across the globe, like Wenyan Xu and Meng Wang (Saltless), Silvia Acién (ACIEN), and local designers like Ritwik Khanna (Rkive City), who was named the winner, and Drishti Modi and Rashmick Bose (Lafaani), who were runners-up.

The event’s jury included renowned industry figures such as Sara Sozzani Maino of the Sozzani Foundation and designer Anavila Misra, reflecting the Challenge’s growing international recognition. Since its inception in 2018, the R|Elan Circular Design Challenge has become a prestigious platform for emerging designers with a focus on sustainability and circularity.

Khanna’s win with his label Rkive City, which reimagines textile waste into fashion-forward pieces, signals the growing importance of upcycling in the industry. His collection, featuring patchwork from old jeans and upcycled materials, aims to inspire the next generation to view waste as a resource. The runner-up, Lafaani, created biodegradable garments with zero-waste techniques, blending traditional Indian textiles with modern design.

This year’s competition highlights a significant shift in global fashion toward circularity. The R|Elan Circular Design Challenge has expanded its reach across continents, partnering with organizations like the British Council and Redress, further solidifying its status as a catalyst for innovative, sustainable fashion solutions.

As the event continues to grow, its influence on India's fashion ecosystem is undeniable, pushing boundaries on sustainability, waste reduction, and the creative reimagining of materials.