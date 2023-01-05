Sustainable shoe brand Rice launches vegan sneaker

Sustainable footwear brand Rice from Spain has introduced a completely vegan sneaker. The all-black “Open21” is made not only from various sustainable materials such as vegan corn and apple leather, organic cotton and recycled materials, but also from real rice grains: the outer sole has a visible rice texture.

Rice sneaker “Open21”. Images: Rice

The shoe’s insole is made of 15 percent rice waste from Spain, 30 percent recycled materials and 55 percent synthetic rubber. The outsole uses 5 percent rice waste, 50 percent organic TPU and 45 percent recycled materials.

The shoe's vegan 'leather' is 26 percent apple waste, 16 percent organic cotton, 38 percent PU and 20 percent polyester. The heel part is made of 47 percent corn-based organic PU, 33 percent PU and 20 percent organic cotton.

Two recycled plastic cups were used for the laces.

Composition of the Rice “Open21” sneaker. Image: Rice

Rice sneaker “Open21”. Image: Rice

“The result is high-end footwear that combines tradition, Spanish craftsmanship and a cool look. The sneakers are made in the EU,” explained Rice in a press release.

The label was founded in Barcelona in 2012 and launched its first outer sole in 2017. The latest collection is made of 100 percent rice and recycled and sustainable materials.

The vegan “Open21” sneaker in “All Over Black” is available now via the brand's website (thericeco.com) and the platform for vegan, fair and ecologically produced fashion Thokk Thokk (thokkthokkmarket.com) for around 140 euros.