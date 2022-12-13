Swarovski and Golden Goose unveil crystalised sneakers

Swarovski’s platform for collaborations the ‘Swarovski Creators Lab’ has teamed up with sneaker brand Golden Goose to launch a limited-edition collection embellished with Swarovski Crystals.

The collection includes two new versions of Golden Goose’s signature Super-Star sneakers, inspired by the skate scene in California, which have been covered in Swarovski crystals of different shapes, sizes and cuts.

There is a pink colourway, handcrafted in pink suede with a star in white leather, heel tabs and inserts in ice suede, embellished with pink crystals. While the second pair, made in white leather with suede detailing is adorned with clear crystals.

Image: Golden Goose x Swarovski Creators Lab

The collection also includes a collectable black-and-white skateboard art piece featuring a bejewelled Swarovski crystal design inspired by the Golden Goose flag. Only 10 pieces have been made and will be exclusive to Swarovski.com and in select Swarovski stores.

The Golden Goose x Swarovski Creators Lab collection launches on December 13. The white sneakers will be limited to 250 pairs, while the pink version, exclusive to Swarovski channels will be limited to only 100 pairs. Both sneakers will retail for 1,660 pounds / 1,850 euros / 2,320 US dollars.

Swarovski launched its Creators Lab platform last year to offer limited-edition pieces in collaboration with worldwide brands that showcase “cutting-edge design and craftsmanship”. Its previous collaborations have included Amina Muaddi shoes, Judith Leiber handbags, Nike sneakers, an FAO Schwarz nutcracker, and a crystallised basketball with streetwear brand Market. In October, it also launched its first ready-to-wear collaboration with Advisory Board Crystals .

