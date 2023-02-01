Swarovski announces partnership with Dover Street Market Paris

Swarovski has unveiled a new partnership with Dover Street Market Paris to help nurture “some of the most creative emerging talents in fashion”.

Swarovski has worked with the retailer’s creative hub, Dover Street Market Paris Brand Development, to create a sparkling limited-edition collection of clothing, footwear and accessories with Weinsanto, Liberal Youth Ministry and Phileo.

The collaborations are through its Creators Lab platform with the first to launch being a new sparkling take on Weinsanto’s signature bag in yellow leather embellished all over with flatback Swarovski crystals.

Image: Swarovski Creators Lab; Liberal Youth Ministry

While in March, Liberal Youth Ministry’s collaboration will feature a limited-edition ready-to-wear collection inspired by Aztec art and 80s and 90s subcultures, including a skirt, sweater and T-shirt with Swarovski crystals.

This will be joined by Paris-based shoe label Phileo launching a limited-edition release of its 005 Crystal Derby with Swarovski crystals. The statement shoe has an elevated sole featuring embedded screws topped with clear Swarovski crystals and is crafted from plant-based leather made with apple peel waste.

Image: Swarovski Creators Lab; Phileo

Peter Widmann, head of B2B, collaborations and licensing at Swarovski, said in a statement: “Craftsmanship, collaboration, and innovation are integral to Swarovski’s DNA, which is why we are so proud of our Creators Lab platform. It is such an exciting space for us to co-create brilliant new crystallised designs with esteemed brands worldwide, and to offer unique and collectible products to our customers."

All designs will be exclusively available online through the Swarovski Creators Lab and in select Swarovski stores. The Weinsanto Bag is available now, with the Liberal Youth Ministry and Phileo pieces launching on March 6.