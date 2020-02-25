Swarovski glistens at London Fashion Week

Swarovski celebrated its 125th anniversary by featuring more than one million Swarovski crystals across eight designers during London Fashion Week as part of the brand’s ongoing ‘Crystal On The Catwalk’ initiative.

Designers partnering with Swarovski and using the brand’s crystal in their autumn/winter 2020 collections included: Halpern, Richard Quinn, Matty Bovan, 16Arlington, Paula Knorr, Roberta Einer, Simone Rocha and conscious designer Patrick McDowell.

For Matty Bovan’s autumn/winter 2020 collection, the designer used an assemblage of Swarovski crystals to create a multi-dimensional odyssey, where he upcycled Fiorucci denim jackets and jeans by adorning them with giant crystal embellishments, while velvet opera gloves were given a soigné finish with crystal details, and Swarovski crystal pendants were sewn into garments and hung off brooches.

Commenting on partnering with Swarovski, Matty Bovan said: “I love the fact that Swarovski crystal is so recognisable and that it always adds a dazzling dimension of light trickery and luxury.”

Design duo Marco Capaldo and Kikka Cavenati for 16Arlington featured 41,000 Swarovski crystals in their autumn/winter 2020 collection that was inspired by photographer Ren Hang. Highlights included Swarovski embellished bras, a red leather mini dress blitzed with stones, necklaces which sparkled and wrapped around necks like vines, and crystal-embellished box bags and clutches.

“We adore the way the crystals add life to pieces and create glamour with light refraction. 16Arlington is all about having fun and we feel Swarovski crystals embody the notion of having a good time,” explained Kikka Cavenati and Marco Capaldo from 16Arlington.

Swarovski crystals used by Richard Quinn and Matty Bovan for autumn/winter 2020

Richard Quinn utilised the most Swarovski crystals incorporating a staggering 611,000 crystals across 20 looks as part of his autumn/winter 2020 collection showcased at Lawrence Hall in London. The designer added a dose of shimmering glamour to London Fashion Week by adorning hundreds of thousands of stones on the trims of his garments, as well as all-over his floral embroidery and embellished Pearly Queen and King inspired tailoring.

In addition, large Swarovski stones were used to add extra shine to shimmering feather headpieces, and as part of geometrical appliqués on velvet evening gowns.

“The depth and range of colour the Swarovski crystals have is none other,” explained Richard Quinn. “By working together we ensure that the collections have a uniqueness to them, and there is a certain element to that which is only brought to life by using Swarovski.”

While at Halpern, designer Michael Halpern used crystal to mirror and radiate, and to give structure and volume to dresses. Highlights included crystal flowers blooming out of lamé and silk jacquard and a sheer column gown with thousands of baguette crystals atop rows and rows of natural dip-dyed raffia. Swarovski crystal also adorned the Louboutin shoes created for the collection, with stones used to create a fringe effect on boots and sandals.

“Our partnership with Swarovski goes deeper than a love of all things opulent and shiny,” said Michael Halpern. “Our common goal of allowing fashion to revel in fantasy and optimism is why I love working with them. That shared value is at the core of both brands, and that means a lot to me.”