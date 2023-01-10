Swarovski unveils tiara for the 2023 Vienna Opera Ball

Swarovski has unveiled the tiara designed for the Vienna Opera Ball 2023, which will be worn by each of the 144 debutantes at the event on February 16.

The Vienna Opera Ball is one of the most prestigious cultural events in the Austrian calendar, and the Swarovski tiara will be the centrepiece of the opening ceremony.

This year’s design is inspired by the Swarovski Stella jewellery family and aims to capture the magic of the stars in the night sky, with a nod to the famous jewels of the beloved Austrian Empress Sissi. Each piece is made with 435 clear crystals and features a central star with a dancing stone surrounded by shooting stars.

Image: Swarovski; The Swarovski tiara designed for Vienna Opera Ball 2023

Giovanna Engelbert, creative director at Swarovski, said in a statement: “The Swarovski Tiara is as iconic as the Vienna Opera Ball itself, so I wanted to create a piece that reflects the beauty of this partnership. This year’s design is rooted in Austrian heritage with an uplifting sense of magic. The Sparkling Dance stone that seems to float magically in its centre, is a spellbinding reminder to always wish upon a star and believe in your hopes and dreams.”

Alexis Nasard, chief executive at Swarovski, added: “The tiaras that Swarovski has created for decades for the Vienna Opera Ball are a symbol of the unique savoir-faire that is at the heart of our creations and a testament to a century long heritage of Swarovski history. This decades-long partnership unites two icons of Austrian culture in a display of beauty, creativity, and elegance. We are truly honoured to be a part of this cultural tradition.”