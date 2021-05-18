Sweaty Betty collaborates with Halle Berry

British fitness and lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty is launching its first major US product collaboration with actress Halle Berry and her wellness brand Re-Spin.

The limited-edition, 22-piece Re-Spin edit includes a mix of technical and lifestyle clothing, such as workout leggings, tops and loungewear inspired by boxing and Japanese jiu-jitsu.

Each piece is described as being “reflective” of Berry’s personal style and aims to offer wearers a “flattering fit while retaining its fashion appeal” to share Sweaty Betty’s design and technology expertise with a wider audience.

“I’m excited to launch my first activewear collection in collaboration with Sweaty Betty,” said Berry in a statement. “SweatyBetty was the first brand that came to mind—they know how to make technical activewear that not only looks great, but also truly performs. I love their mission to inspire and empower women to live an active life, as well as the value they place in community—a mission we share at Re-Spin.”

Berry launched Re-Spin in 2020 as an accessible and resourceful lifestyle destination for conversation, connection, and discovery covering health, wellness, and spirituality through the brand’s pillars: Connect, Nourish, Strength, Awaken, Give and Eternal.

The actress said she was drawn to Sweaty Betty through what she calls a “natural synergy in their ethos” to empower women through fitness, which aligns with Re-Spin’s commitment to inspiring people through physical and mental wellbeing.

Image: courtesy of Sweaty Betty by photographer Cliff Watts

Sweaty Betty chief executive, Julia Straus, added: “Halle Berry is an inspiration. She embodies the Sweaty Betty woman and the values our brand stands for, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with her on her first activewear collection. As a long time customer Halle has always put our product through its paces with her incredibly high energy workouts that include everything from MMA style exercises to strength training, jump roping, and yoga.

“This collection is a great example of what makes Sweaty Betty unique — it offers a seamless combination of technical performance and feminine expressive style. It also reflects Halle’s experiences and personal taste - it’s modern, feminine, and versatile. We’re so excited to finally share it with the world.”

Halle Berry launches activewear with Sweaty Betty

The collection itself is crafted from high-performance fabrics and features sculptural silhouettes, with raw edges, strapping, and modal slit detailing in a timeless tonal colour palette of deep blacks, shaded greys and soft creams across workout leggings, bras, biker shorts, T-shirts, hoodies, and track tops.

It takes inspiration from Berry’s life and fitness routine, as seen in the boxing patch motifs on several garments, such as Leticia, a short name for the role that won Berry her Oscar. A custom Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty geometric print also features on key pieces from the Power family.

Image: courtesy of Sweaty Betty by photographer Cliff Watts

Other Sweaty Betty hero items getting the Berry refresh, includes the Zero Gravity Legging designed in an ultra-lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric, with a high waist and an adjustable internal drawstring for maximum comfort and optimal fit.

There are also a number of lifestyle “studio-to-street” pieces such as an oversized lightweight parka, made using an eco-friendly water-resistant finish, a split-back T-shirt, a super crop hoody and a scrappy back black dress.

On designing the collection, Berry, said: “I’ve worn the Power Legging for years, so it was an amazing experience to design my own version, named after one of my most iconic roles: Storm. I worked closely with Sweaty Betty’s design team, entirely over Zoom, to make my vision of this collection come to life.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve created. It’s truly a reflection of my lifestyle and features pieces that can take you from studio to street—and beyond.”

Image: courtesy of Sweaty Betty by photographer Cliff Watts

Sweaty Betty’s chief product officer, Jemma Cassidy, added: “From the first meeting we knew that this was the right partnership for us. From concept to production, we were naturally aligned with Halle on both direction and spirit, and she was involved every step of the way.

“It was incredible to have a group of like-minded women working together to design this collection for our shared community of women, and we could not have asked for a better partner for our first US collaboration.”

The HB x SB collection will be available from May 18 on Sweatybetty.com and through select retail partners worldwide. Prices range from 75 to 225 pounds / 78 to 298 US dollars, in sizes XXS to XXL. A second drop is expected in October 2021.