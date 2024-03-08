Swedish researchers created viscose from recycled cotton

Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have achieved a breakthrough in textile recycling by developing a technique to produce new viscose from worn-out cotton sheets.

Currently, viscose textiles are typically made from forest biomass, and fully recycled viscose is not available. The team's innovative method involves converting complex cotton fibers, laden with dyes, protective agents, and contaminants, into viscose fibers - a common material found in garments like blouses, skirts, and dresses, it said on the university’s website. This approach not only addresses the environmental impact of disposing of old textiles but also reduces reliance on valuable forest resources.

The process, pioneered by Edvin Bågenholm-Ruuth and his colleagues, involves immersing textiles in a zinc chloride solution, resulting in the transformation of the material into a gelatinous mass. Adding water then produces a "dissolving pulp," a fluffy white substance that replaces the wood pulp traditionally used in viscose production. This dissolving pulp undergoes further treatment with various chemicals, including a reduced amount of the toxic substance carbon disulphide compared to standard processes.

The resulting viscose fibers exhibit promising quality, with the potential to revolutionize the textile industry by offering an environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative. Although the process requires further optimization, the researchers are optimistic about its commercial viability and potential to contribute to sustainable textile practices.