Swiminista x Christian Lacroix launches sustainable, elegant swimwear collection

Sustainable luxury swimwear label Swiminista has teamed up with French fashion house Christian Lacroix to release a joint swimwear collection that delivers on Swiminista’s promise to the environment and fashion-conscious women, as well as using original Christian Lacroix prints.

Launched by Rock & Republic co-founder Andrea Bernholtz, the label delivers on two promises: As a “bottle to suit” brand, it is kind to the environment, using fabrics made from recycled plastic bottles, and as a swimwear label, it promises women well-fitting one-pieces and two-pieces that don’t slip and provide support while looking chic and fashionable.

“I have always admired The House of Christian Lacroix. His bold designs and prints have long been a favorite of mine - they caught my eye back in 2000 at Paris Fashion week, the first catwalk show I ever attended. It’s truly surreal for me to collaborate with one of my dream designers in launching the Christian Lacroix X SWIMINISTA Collection”, says Bernholtz about the collaboration.

Swiminista

The collection consists of one-piece bathings suits, bikinis and sarongs. Selected items are also available for girls as part of the “Mommy & Me” partner look. Prices range from 45 US dollars (around 38 euros/32 British pounds) for a top or bottom for girls and 95 US dollars (around 80 euros/69 British pounds) for a women’s bikini to 198 US dollars (around 168 euros/143 British pounds) for a women’s swimsuit.

“Partnering with Andrea and Swiminista on an upscale beachwear collection was a natural choice for us,” agrees Nicholas Topiol, CEO, the House of Christian Lacroix.

All pieces of the Christian Lacroix X Swiminista collection are part of a limited edition. They are fully adjustable and available in sizes XS to XL or cup sizes A to DD via the brand’s website or the US affiliate marketing network ShareASale.