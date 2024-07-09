Swimwear brand Seabass launches womenswear

Barcelona-based responsible luxury swim and resort wear brand Seabass has launched its debut womenswear collection.

The high summer collection marks a broadening of Seabass’ existing offering and translates the distinctive old-world charm of its children’s and men’s collection into timeless women’s pieces featuring Victorian sailor neckties, retro prints and '60s silhouettes.

Seabass womenswear campaign starring Greta Bellamancina Credits: Seabass by Melanie Rodriguez

Seabass, founded in 2019 by Kayleigh and Barry van Ruiven after a family vacation with their son Bass, has a distinct retro aesthetic, offering nostalgic designs that harken back to a time of glamour, sophistication, and alluring modesty, as well as UPF 50+ protection.

Each piece is also Fairtrade and handmade in Portugal utilising Seaqual fabric, which is made from recycled ocean plastic waste.

Highlights from its first womenswear collection include the one-piece ‘Sailor’ swimsuit available in four colourways, a solid ‘pearl white’ with navy trim and three unique handprints, alongside the two-piece ‘Coco’ with high waisted briefs and a cropped top with trimmed placket and neat buttons.

Prices range from 310 to 340 pounds.

To launch the category expansion, Seabass tapped actress and poet Greta Bellamancina to front the campaign, alongside her husband, artist Robert Montgomery, and their children, shot on location at their home in Kent by photographer Melanie Rodriguez.

