Taft ventures into women’s footwear

Taft, the direct-to-consumer footwear known for its bold and distinctive men's footwear, is expanding into women’s fashion with its first-ever footwear collection for women.

Taft for Her embodies the brand’s bold self-expression ethos and transforms its bestselling men’s boots, shoes and loafers into sophisticated options for women.

Highlights include the Jill Boot, a sleek and versatile interpretation of the men's Jack boot and the Roma Boot, echoing the rugged elegance of the men’s Rome Boot, while the Flora Loafer mirrors its male counterpart with chunky soles and floral uppers.

Jordan Hancock, director of design and development at Taft, said in a statement: “Expanding Taft into a women's collection has always been something on our radar. For years there have been numerous comments, DM's, and emails asking us to make women's products.

“We sampled and tested a lot of fun, unique styles that may be coming in the future, but for this first collection, we focused on what we do best and adapted our core Taft styles in a way that we hope will resonate with our customers."

The debut range of women's styles will be available in US sizes 5-12 directly from its website and at select retail partners. Prices range from 255 to 295 US dollars.

Hancock added: “The women's footwear market is so full of poorly made shoes enabled by quick-cycle fashion trends. We want to offer footwear that is made to high-quality standards and is made to be worn and look better for it.

“Our shoes stand out from the crowd and get you compliments wherever your feet take you. And wherever your feet do go, our shoes will help you be your most confident and best self.”