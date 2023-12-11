Tag Heuer to relaunch eyewear in partnership with Thélios

Thélios, the eyewear division of French luxury conglomerate LVMH, is partnering with Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer to reintroduce the brand’s eyewear line in 2024.

Tag Heuer, also part of the LVMH group, ventured into eyewear between 2002 and 2016 and introduced models such as the Reflex and 27°. The new deal with Thélios will build on the brand’s eyewear legacy while boosting it “to the next level” as it looks to be considered an “eyewear brand in the future”.

Frédéric Arnault, chief executive of Tag Heuer, said in a statement: “We are extremely proud about our return to eyewear with breakthrough designs involving avant-garde techniques and cutting-edge materials, reigniting a piece of our legacy from 2002. The introduction of our new eyewear collection in collaboration with Thélios represents for us not just an addition of an accessory line.

“Our ambition is to set new standards in the eyewear category and to completely disrupt it. Tag Heuer wants to be considered as an eyewear brand in the future too – and this first line for 2024 will deliver a whole new dimension of allure, commitment to precision, sport, and design, expanding our reach to a an even wider audience. Our mission is to reimagine the impossible where excellence meets aesthetics, exploring new horizons of expression, as this is what Tag Heuer is all about.”

The debut eyewear Tag Heuer collection from Thélios will be unveiled during LVMH Watch Week on January 29, 2024, and officially presented at a dedicated launch event in Milan on February 1.

Alessandro Zanardo, chief executive of Thélios, added: “The comeback of Tag Heuer in eyewear, is one of the most anticipated in the industry. The brand stands for excellence, high-end design and ultimate precision, values that deeply resonate with Thélios.

“We are proud to have embarked on this journey together and are confident the upcoming collections will conquer the hearts of Tag Heuer brand aficionados and new consumers alike.”

Thélios designs, produces and distributes sunglasses and optical frames for Dior, Fendi, Celine, Givenchy, Loewe, Stella McCartney, Kenzo, Berluti and Fred. LVMH’s in-house eyewear specialist also acquired French eyewear brand Vuarnet in September and US eyewear brand Barton Perreira in November.