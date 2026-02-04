Tamara Ralph expands into eyewear with T Henri

Luxury fashion house Tamara Ralph, known for its haute couture and bridal collections, has unveiled its debut eyewear capsule in collaboration with handcrafted eyewear brand T Henri, designed to intersect eyewear, fine jewellery, and collectable design.

The exclusive ‘Moonbeam’ collection embodies the key pillars of both brands, merging Tamara Ralph’s timeless, elegant design codes with T Henri’s meticulous approach to craft, as the hyper-luxury eyewear brand is built around micro-production releases and artisanal processes designed to elevate each frame “into an heirloom”.

‘T Henri for Tamara Ralph’ eyewear capsule Credits: T Henri / Tamara Ralph

The ‘T Henri for Tamara Ralph’ eyewear capsule is conceived as “an object of pure light,” drawing on the signature details symbolic with the haute couture brand, resulting in rimless eyewear designs framed with fine jewellery-inspired details.

The ‘Moonbeam’ sunglasses are available in three limited edition colourways: Verdant Serenade, featuring 18k white gold and 18k rose gold finishings with a seafoam green sun lens; Midnight Opus with matte black and 18k yellow gold finishings with a champagne gold gradient sun lens; and Amethyst Horizon showcasing 18k gold and silver finishings with a lavender-to-fuchsia gradient sun lens.

‘T Henri for Tamara Ralph’ eyewear capsule Credits: T Henri / Tamara Ralph

Handcrafted in Sabae, Japan, the Verdant Serenade and Amethyst Horizon frames are limited to just 125 pieces, while the Midnight Opus is described as “exquisitely rare” with just 99 pieces. Each style is available in both a non-jewelled and jewelled version, which sees the eyewear featuring hand-set diamonds and precious gemstones. The jewelled versions are limited to just 10 pieces.

Commenting on the collaboration, Tamara Ralph, founder and creative director, said in a statement: “I am delighted to be partnering with T Henri on this capsule, and further expanding the brand into an entirely new sphere which feels perfectly aligned.

“The pieces, while contemporary in nature, are very much inspired by the elegance, fluidity, and artistic finesse for which I have become known with my designs, and I could not have envisioned a better partner in bringing this vision to life.”

‘T Henri for Tamara Ralph’ eyewear capsule Credits: T Henri / Tamara Ralph

Tyler Henri, founder and creative director of T Henri, added: “Collaborating with Tamara Ralph was an extraordinary experience, defined by shared values of finesse and meticulous elegance. Our creative dialogue was rooted in couture values with precision, proportion, and an uncompromising respect for craftsmanship.

“We approached the frame as one would a couture garment: sculpting form with intention, refining every line, and allowing elegance to emerge through restraint. The result is an object that feels both architectural and intimate, designed to endure beyond seasons.”

The ‘T Henri for Tamara Ralph’ capsule is available at T Henri stockists worldwide and online. Prices range from 995 pounds / 1,250 US dollars / 1,140 euros for the non-jewelled version, and 6,350 pounds / 7,500 US dollars / 7,300 euros for the jewelled version.