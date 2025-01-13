Target doubling down on commitment to wellness

American retailer Target is kickstarting 2025 with an expansion to its wellness category, adding more than 2,000 new items, including more than 600 exclusives.

In a statement, Target said the expansion across multiple categories, including beauty, hair health, wellness technology, and apparel, was part of the retailer’s strategy to take an integrated approach to wellbeing and infuse it throughout its assortment, “so consumers can create a personalised regimen that helps them feel their best”.

The retailer is also keen to ensure that its wellness assortment stays affordable with more than half of the new items priced under 10 US dollars.

Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Target, said: "We understand that wellness is deeply personal, and it spans many different aspects of people's lives, so at Target our approach to wellness reaches into every category of our assortment.

"Across beauty, personal care, tech, food, beverage, nutrition and more, we're adding exciting new products to make it easier for people to find everything they need at prices that allow them to take care of themselves and their families without having to spend a lot of money."

The expansion includes new products from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Papatui men’s care line, a new haircare line founded by actress Ashley Tisdale ‘Being Frenshe,’ a new men's fragrance from clean, vegan brand Fin'ery, the Oura Ring 4, and Therabody’s SmartGoggles sleep technology.

The retailer is also selling Bero, the new premium non-alcoholic beer brand co-founded by actor Tom Holland, Bloom’s colostrum and collagen strawberry-flavoured powder, red light therapy LED face masks from Slf, and Lemme Tone gummies from Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Lemme brand.

Target is also introducing a new 80-piece apparel and accessories collection from Blogilates by Cassey Ho, all 40 US dollars and under, which builds on the success of Target's Blogilates sporting goods partnership.

In addition, Target's All in Motion brand will add new items for kids, men and women, and there will be new Auden pyjamas with HeiQ Smart Temp dynamic cooling treated fabric starting at just 10 US dollars.