Tarun Tahiliani launches new wedding couture collection

Tarun Tahiliani’s couture collection, launched in time for the winter wedding season, features a palette of pastel, blush, and soft pinks. It features glittering embellishments and delicate floral patterns on textiles. Lehengas, separates, and saris are heavily decorated but, despite rich embellishments and fine details, remain light-weight so they are comfortable to wear. After seeing women struggle in cumbersome clothes, the designer decided to bring back lightness and finesse. For his latest collection, Tahiliani has managed to retail his signature maximalist design but has done away with the weighty embellishments he is known for.

Tahiliani launched his eponymous brand in 1990 and currently has flagship stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. The brand is also available through multi-brand retailers in Nigeria, Japan, and the UK. The designer’s outfits are inspired by refined living, elegance and Indian royalty. What sets him apart from other contemporary designers is his unique ability to coalesce western and modern designing with the craftsmanship of Indian artisans and weavers. The designer has opened his first bridal atelier above his flagship store in Mumbai. The new venture offers the designer’s bridal couture customers a private space for fittings. Brides and patrons can have their sartorial needs taken care of in privacy.