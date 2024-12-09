Tatcha targets US growth and expands into Ulta Beauty

Japanese skincare brand Tatcha is expanding its presence in the US with beauty retailer Ulta Beauty.

From January 1, 2025, Tatcha’s transformative Japanese skincare will be added to Ulta Beauty's prestige beauty assortment in more than 1,400 stores across the US and online.

Mary Yee, chief executive officer of Tatcha, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to introduce Tatcha and its time-honoured Japanese rituals to the millions of beauty enthusiasts at Ulta Beauty.

"Everything we do at Tatcha is rooted in intention and purpose, and our approach to selecting retail partners is no different. I admire the values and principles that Ulta Beauty upholds, and its commitment to excellence and authenticity in delivering the best-in-class products to consumers. This partnership with Ulta Beauty helps Tatcha reach new guests, elevating their skincare rituals to foster a deeper connection to self-care."

The skincare brand was founded by Vicky Tsai in 2009 and acquired by Unilever Prestige in 2019. Its expansion into Ulta comes amid growing consumer interest in Asian beauty products and treatments.

The Japanese-inspired beauty brand is best known for its moisturisers, with its bestselling The Dewy Skin Cream, reporting double-digit growth each year since its launch in 2019 and showing no signs of stopping with the Ulta Beauty expansion.

Penny Coy, senior vice president of merchandising at Ulta Beauty, added: "As our guests continue to be highly engaged with the skincare category, we are thrilled to welcome Tatcha to our assortment.

"The iconic brand is a trailblazer in the category, positioning skincare routines as something more than just a way to achieve your skin goals, but as a tool for self-care. As we enter a new year, where beauty and mental well-being continue to be closely related and a priority for our multi-generational guests, we could not be more excited to welcome Tatcha to our family. The beloved and viral brand continues to be a luxury staple for self-care enthusiasts everywhere and we can't wait for new and existing guests to discover the assortment, thoughtfully beautiful packaging, efficacious ingredients and new launches to come."