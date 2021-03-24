Ted Baker is first fashion brand to host series of talks on Clubhouse

Ted Baker is the first fashion label to host a series of regular talks on new audio drop-in platform Clubhouse. Every Wednesday at 7:30pm the London-based brand will host an audio room to discuss British culture and fashion with Abraxas Higgins, a former Wall Street exec and founder of 9AM in London.

”We see Clubhouse as an opportunity to experiment with new and innovative digital formats and develop our cultural capital,” said Jennifer Roebuck, Ted Baker chief customer officer, in a statement.

Clubhouse currently remains in beta as an invite-only app

The audio social media company was founded in May 2020 and has raised 110 million dollars to date in funding. The app describes itself as a space for casual, drop-in audio conversations — with friends and other interesting people around the world that allows users to go online anytime to chat with the people they follow, or hop in as a listener and hear what others are talking about.

Members range from Oprah, Drake and Kanye West to Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg with two million users active every week. Fashion companies and luxury houses are quietly taking notice, trying to figure out “how to ride the wave,” which without visual content, means careful listening and interacting with content is the way to reach its users.

According to NSS Magazine, “Clubhouse implies a real and organic concept of community, an intimate relationship between users. Already the organization of the platform, structured in “rooms”, evokes an atmosphere that is both familiar and of personal and exclusive proximity, reinforced by the fact that users can access it by invitation of a friend. This is the exact opposite of the current fashion communication, which is trumpeted and generalist and does not appeal to a precise segmentation.”