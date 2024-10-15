Teija launches sustainable sub-Line Teija xx with a playful nordic twist

Teija Eilola, founder of the luxury womenswear label Teija, has launched a new sub-line, TEIJA xx, blending playful design with the brand’s signature Nordic minimalism. The collection focuses on relaxed, gender-neutral daywear crafted from sustainable materials, adding a more casual and accessible twist to the brand’s established aesthetic. The line debuts at Fenwick Newcastle on October 26th with an interactive pop-up event, allowing shoppers to personalise their purchases and experience the collection first-hand.

The launch of TEIJA xx follows Eilola’s recent recognition through the Creative Catalyst Award from Innovate UK, which promotes creative talent outside of London. The award has enabled her to deepen her connection to the North East of England, where she will mentor students at Northumbria University’s School of Design. Eilola views the Fenwick Newcastle store as the perfect backdrop for this launch, given its reputation for showcasing independent and emerging designers.

Sustainability is one of the brand’s pillars, with eco-friendly materials such as organic cotton, sustainable cashmere, and Ecovero viscose forming the foundation of the collection. According to a statement, each piece, from oversized t-shirts to slouchy trousers, is designed for durability and versatility, encouraging mindful consumption and offering repair and recycling options to extend the life of the garments.