Teletubbies launch digital fashion collection

WildBrain, kids content company and owner of Teletubbies has unveiled a digital fashion collection for the colourful quartet with metaverse fashion brand House of Blueberry.

The Teletubbies virtual clothing capsule collection is exclusively available in online world Second Life and features more than 130 pieces inspired by the “colourful magic of Teletubbies for people of all ages, reflecting the brand’s spirit of inclusivity and self-acceptance”.

Credits: Image: House of Blueberry; Teletubbies x House of Blueberry digital fashion collection

Ashley Hopkins, chief creative officer at House of Blueberry, said in a statement: “I loved having the opportunity to work on this collection because it’s fun, colourful, and brings multiple generations together.

“Both House of Blueberry and Teletubbies have a strong sense of community and advocate for self-expression, so it was a natural partnership.”

Melissa Goodrich, director of brand management at WildBrain, added: “We’re so excited to be partnering with House of Blueberry to bring the Teletubbies further into the metaverse! The playfulness of the franchise and its appeal to both kids and kids-at-heart has lent itself to giving our partners license to play in the fashion space.

“House of Blueberry is the largest digital fashion house empowering users through self-expression; our colourful quartet is excited to join them and add some more Tubby-wonder to the Metaverse.”

The Teletubbies have previously done fashion collections with vegan and gender-neutral footwear brand Koi and British fashion designer Christian Cowan.

