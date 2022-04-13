Telfar x Eastpak collaboration launching April 15

Telfar’s collaboration with VF-owned Eastpak featuring its first-ever backpack is launching on April 15.

The four-piece collection, which launched through a blind pre-sale in March, where customers bought the bag without even seeing it, sold out in minutes, and now it is getting a full release at Eastpak and in select retailers.

Following years of demand, Telfar has transformed its iconic shopping bag into a backpack in collaboration with Eastpak, where the shoulder straps convert from a shopper to a crossbody bag and to a backpack.

Image: Telfar x Eastpak

The collaboration includes three sizes of the Telfar x Eastpak shopper, the medium and large featuring a padded laptop sleeve, outer mesh pockets, and a bottle holder. While the small shopper has removable/adjustable padded shoulder strap so it can be worn crossbody, around the waist, or over the shoulder.

As there is an emphasis on utility, Telfar has also made a tactical canvas version of its Circle bag. The whole collection also features an embossed Telfar logo co-branded with an embroidered Eastpak logo. Telfar x Eastpak launches on April 15. Prices range from 70 to 200 pounds.

Image: Telfar x Eastpak

Image: Telfar x Eastpak

Image: Telfar x Eastpak