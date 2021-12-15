Tennis brand Prince adds new footwear partner

Prince, the global tennis brand owned by Authentic Brands Group (ABG), has signed a footwear deal with Pajar Canada to expand its lifestyle offering.

The new footwear partnership will allow Prince to expand its lifestyle assortment for men and women as part of its plans to elevate the brand’s off-court style. The new collection will feature strong sport silhouettes with details including heritage woven labels, terry cloth linings, and ultra-lightweight injected comfort insoles, as well as vibrantly coloured slides accented with the Prince logo.

Taryn Washenik, senior vice president of fashion, classics and outdoor at ABG, said in a statement: “Pajar Canada is a highly trusted footwear operator, which brings generations of expertise to this important category for the Prince brand. This new partnership will help to further build out Prince’s lifestyle offerings and presents an opportunity to capture the attention of a new set of fashion tastemakers.”

Jacques Golbert, president of Pajar Canada, added: “We challenged our design team to create a footwear collection that authentically embodies the heritage and style of this iconic brand. We look forward to building the demand for Prince by incorporating unique design elements and on trend details to this new product offering.”

Pajar Canada is a fifth-generation family shoe business founded in 1963. Based in Montreal, Quebec, Pajar is a full-service company that designs, manufactures, and distributes footwear and outerwear.

The new Prince footwear collection will be available in the US and Canada at select speciality retailers, department stores and on princetennis.com in summer 2022.