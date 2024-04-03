Tennis icon Serena Williams launches inclusive makeup line Wyn Beauty

Tennis icon Serena Williams has unveiled her latest venture, Wyn Beauty, a makeup line inspired by her love for tennis and the spirit of victory.

Developed in collaboration with Ulta Beauty and Good Glamm Group, Wyn Beauty reflects Williams' vision for inclusive beauty products, with her signature color, "Wyn Chartreuse," taking center stage, reported WWD.

Since retiring from professional tennis after the 2022 U.S. Open, Williams has focused on expanding her business portfolio, with Wyn Beauty marking her foray into the beauty industry.

Positioned as a mid-range brand with accessible price points, Wyn Beauty aims to capture a broad consumer base, with products designed to cater to diverse skin tones and lifestyles.

Wyn Beauty launches on April 7th with 10 products available from the brand’s online store. Williams iterates the brand’s formulas are made with clean, high-performing ingredients and were developed with deeper skin tones as the starting point.

Serena Williams has ventured into the fashion and beauty industry with a keen eye for style and innovation. Through her various ventures, Ms Williams aims to offer inclusive and empowering designs that reflect her personal style and cater to diverse tastes. Her fashion lines often feature bold and contemporary designs, incorporating elements inspired by her athletic background and love for fashion.

The number of athletes with beauty lines also appears to be growing, with several notable figures entering the beauty industry in recent years. While the exact number of brands and sporting giants may vary over time due to new launches and collaborations, some prominent athletes who have ventured into beauty include Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Maria Sharapova, and others. These athletes have leveraged their platforms and personal brands to introduce their own makeup, skincare, or fragrance lines, contributing to the increasing trend of athletes entering the beauty market.

For more information visit wynbeauty.com.