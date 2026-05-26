Tennis player Jodie Burrage to wear Crew Sport apparel on court

British lifestyle brand Crew Clothing has expanded its partnership with British tennis player Jodie Burrage, naming her an official Crew Sport ambassador, as it continues to establish its presence within technical sportswear.

The move builds on Burrage’s existing role as a global brand ambassador for the British brand and will see her wearing Crew Sport performance apparel on court, including at Wimbledon this summer.

Burrage is one of Britain’s leading tennis players, with 13 ITF singles titles, a career-high singles ranking of 85, and a career-high doubles ranking of 114. Her new role as a Crew Sport ambassador is described as a “natural progression for both the athlete and the Crew Sport range,” as the brand looks to bring its athletic-wear onto the court at the highest level of the game.

Jodie Burrage, ambassador for Crew Sport / Crew Clothing Credits: Crew Clothing

Crew Sport is Crew Clothing’s performance-led activewear collection and launched in 2025 to support a wide range of sports and fitness activities for both men and women. The range combines technical fabrics with ergonomic design and breathable, sweat-wicking materials, and has been designed to reflect the brand’s expansion from lifestyle apparel into performance wear.

Jon Baker, sponsorship manager at Crew Clothing, said in a statement: “We’re delighted to see Jodie step into this new role as a Crew Sport ambassador. She’s an incredibly talented athlete and an impressive figure in British tennis, and this partnership allows us to showcase Crew Sport in a true performance environment.

“It’s a natural evolution of our relationship and an exciting moment for the brand as we continue to grow our presence in sport.”

Crew Clothing has long championed British sport through its sporting partnerships, which include the Lawn Tennis Association, Henley Royal Regatta, the England Red Roses, iPadel and Exeter Chiefs. The British brand also has a roster of athletes on its ambassador programme, including tennis player Neal Skupski and England Red Roses players Abbie Ward and Natasha Hunt.

Jodie Burrage, ambassador for Crew Sport / Crew Clothing Credits: Crew Clothing

Burrage added: “I’m delighted to be expanding my partnership with Crew Clothing. I’ve loved being part of the Crew family, so I’m thrilled to be wearing the new Crew Sport range on the court.

“It’s so lightweight, breathable and moves with you - the designers have nailed the technical side of this collection without losing that classic British style they are known for. I am really proud to be wearing it this season.”