The 1916 Company expands into pre-owned luxury handbags

The 1916 Company, which has become known for resale in the watches and jewellery categories, is expanding into the pre-owned luxury handbags as it looks to become a destination for “modern luxury”.

The addition of handbags is described as a “natural evolution,” for the company, as it seeks to “serve collectors across every dimension of luxury”. The new category will be led by Lauren Lynch Schuster, a known figure in the luxury resale industry and co-founder of the Luxury In Reach platform, which was acquired by The 1916 Company earlier this year.

The 1916 Company, which brings together the legacies of WatchBox, Govberg Jewelers, Radcliffe Jewelers, and Hyde Park Jewelers under one unified brand, has more than 20 boutiques and collector’s lounges, offering collectable and trend-driven pre-owned pieces by brands such as Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci, all sourced and authenticated independently.

The 1916 Company handbag offering Credits: The 1916 Company

John Shmerler, chief executive of The 1916 Company, said in a statement: “Our goal has always been to create a single destination for modern luxury. Expanding into pre-owned handbags allows us to bring the same integrity, storytelling, and service that have shaped our reputation in watches and jewellery to a new, equally dynamic category.

“This expansion strengthens our ability to serve clients holistically, as we continue to build a community grounded in passion and trust.”

The company’s new pre-owned handbag collections, which include Chanel and Hermès bags, are now available online and within select showrooms across its network, including a dedicated presentation in Baltimore, and new displays in Ardmore, Philadelphia, and New York.

Commenting on the expansion, Schuster added: “Handbags are an essential part of the luxury conversation. At The 1916 Company, we’re bringing forward a fresh, informed perspective, combining expertise and enthusiasm to create an experience that’s as educational as it is engaging.

“Whether through one-on-one sourcing or live shopping, our goal is to foster connection, helping clients discover bags they’ll love, invest in, and talk about.”