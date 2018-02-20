The BFC launches new strategic partnership with the Arab Fashion Council

London - With London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018 full under swing in London, the British Fashion Council (BFC) sets its sights on strengthening its reach overseas as it enters into a new strategic partnership with the Arab Fashion Council.

The new partnership, which sees the BFC solidifying its links to the region, sees the BFC become a strategic development partner for the AFC in order to help accelerate the fashion industry’s growth while offering a gateway into the region for British and international brands. The initiative comes as the Arab Fashion Council launches its debut Arab Fashion Week in Saudi Arabia in order to strengthen the increasing demand for premium fashion in the region while offering a platform to support local designers.

The British Fashion Council teams up with the Arab Fashion Council to strengthen its ties to the global fashion market

"We look forward to working with AFC as they develop their fashion infrastructure and community,” said Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council in a statement. “We also look forward to developing opportunities for brands and businesses to expand into the Arabic countries through this new relationship with the AFC, who are experts in their market."

The partnership aims to create a foundation to establish a sustainable fashion infrastructure in the Arab region, positioning the region as a key strategic hub for design, manufacturing, retail, commerce and education in order to cement the fashion’s industry role as a key pillar for creative economies. “This important partnership, will support the Arab Fashion Council in achieving its ambition to unite a sustainable fashion system for the Arab World,” added Jacob Abrian, founder and chief executive of the Arab Fashion Council.

“With the counsel and expertise of the British Fashion Council, the AFC will nurture and promote the talent resource from the region and strategically reinforce the Arab World as an important economic hub for the international fashion industry." President of the Arab Fashion Council Princess Noura Bint Faisal Al Saud added the initiative reflects the region’s global interest to “transform the fashion and retail sector in Saudi Arabia into both a regional and global destination.”

“This can only happen by stimulating local and regional industry, by encouraging trade exchange and global business in line with the Vision 2030, as our gateway to a future that reflects the cultural image of Saudi Arabia and its people,” added Princes Noura Bint Faisal Al Said. The announcement of the BFC’s new partnership with the AFC follows on from the launch of the BFC’s partnership with VIP.com in China , as London Fashion Week continues to strengthen its links to the global fashion industry.

Photo: Couresty of the BFC