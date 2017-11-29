The Children’s Place showcased latest collection at Junior’s Fashion Week, Delhi

The excitement of Junior’s Fashion Week sparked the air at Hotel Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The event brought into spotlight trendy, fashionable and equally comfortable collections by the showcasing brands.

Loved by kids and approved by moms, The Children’s Place showcased it’s fun fashion looks featuring fresh playful prints, patterns and graphics! The little divas & dudes put their best foot forward & presented stylish dresses, cozy active wear, embellished tops, printed leggings, playful graphic tees, and comfy jackets at Junior’s Fashion Week, the two-day event that ended on 12th Nov in New Delhi.

The modern yet stylish wardrobe had everything that kids need from everyday play, casual wear to party wear. The fashionable outfits were matched by an extensive assortment of accessories that included hairbands, bags, sunglasses that showed off just how easy it is to add a finishing touch to complete any outfit – making the brand a one stop shopping destination for kids’ fashion.

Mr. Alok Dubey from The Children’s Place believes that kids’ fashion is playful, fun and innovative. Kids are almost the most important decision makers in families today and this part of specialty retail deserves its own dedicated platform. Hence, we are thrilled to be partnering and presenting the Junior’s Fashion Week in Delhi.

We’ve recognized parents crave modern, fun, easy-to- wear kids’ clothing that combines quality, value and style. The Indian parent is no different. With our fashion-forward styles that are made with love, we intent to bring forth a fun place where moms get their stock of big fashion at little prices.

With platforms like Junior’s Fashion Week, we aim to bring America’s #1 place for kids’ fashion more close and relevant to the audience.”