The Children’s Place to collaborate with Sanrio

The Children’s Place, Inc., the largest pure-play children’s speciality retailer in North America, has signed a multi-season collaboration with global lifestyle brand Sanrio, best known for Hello Kitty, as it looks to offer collections that resonate with both parents “and the next generation of fans”.

The multi-season partnership will launch the first capsule collection in autumn 2025, debuting a series of limited-edition capsule collections “designed to spark joy, inspire creativity, and connect generations through shared style”.

The debut collection, which releases in September, features the theme ‘Perfect Paris’ and is described as a “whimsical capsule inspired by Hello Kitty’s chic, global aesthetic,” featuring cosy textures, layered silhouettes, and playful details “perfect for transitional weather”.

This will be followed up with a ‘Trick or Treat with Hello Kitty and Friends’ apparel collection for Halloween, and a ‘Forever Fancy’ holiday line filled with “tulle, sparkle, and festive flair,” and then a ‘Galentine’s with Hello Kitty and Friends’ capsule in spring 2026 that places “friendship and self-expression” at the heart of the collection.

Claudia Lima-Guinehut, brand president of The Children’s Place, said in a statement: “At The Children’s Place, we’re always looking for ways to bring families joy through style, and our partnership with Sanrio is a perfect expression of that mission. Our goal is to create products that are both collectable and wearable – apparel that kids can live in, play in and make memories in.

“Partnering with Sanrio allows us to tap into a multigenerational icon in Hello Kitty and Friends that resonates just as deeply with millennial parents as it does with their children. This collaboration celebrates the magic of childhood, the power of connection, and self-expression. Each drop is intentionally designed to celebrate that cross-generational connection, blending Sanrio’s spirit of friendship and fun with the everyday style, quality, and value that families expect from The Children’s Place.”

Jill Koch, senior vice president of brand management and marketing at Sanrio, Inc., added: “We’re thrilled to partner with The Children’s Place to bring Hello Kitty and Friends to life in a fresh, meaningful way for today’s families. Grounded in Sanrio’s core values of friendship and kindness, this collaboration reflects our mission to inspire meaningful connections across generations.

“Together we’ve created a series of collections that celebrate Sanrio’s iconic characters while encouraging individuality, imagination, and joyful expression.”