The Cords and Co launches crowdfunding campaign

The Cords and Co, the world’s first brand dedicated to corduroy for men and women, is launching a crowdfunding campaign at the end of March to become the “Levi’s of corduroy” and provide an alternative to denim in the fashion world.

Launching on March 28 on FundedByMe, the crowdfunding campaign will run for 30 days, during which the Swedish brand hopes to raise up to 2.5 million euros.

The Cords and Co co-founder Mikael Söderlindh, said: “We have a disruptive approach to everything we do and besides raising funds for our journey ahead, we also see crowdfunding as an opportunity to grow our business by engaging with passionate people who truly believe in our mission and wants to be part of our community. We believe that is the only way to build brands these days. You cannot do it all on your own.

“You need to create lasting relationships with people who are as passionate about your brand as you are, who can be fully committed brand ambassadors. By giving corduroy enthusiasts worldwide a possibility to own a piece of cords and become a part of The Cords and Co family, there are no limitations to what we can achieve. We will build this brand together.”

The Cords and Co launched last August and since then it has opened six flagship stores in London, Paris, Stockholm, New York, and Los Angeles, alongside its online shop. The brand has also done a number of collaborations including with Alpha Industries, Eastpak, DJ Harvey, Curtis Kulig and most recently Paris-based design studio Atelier Choque Le Goff .

Carl Manneh, co-founder of The Cords and Co and co-founder of Mojang AB, which created Minecraft, added: “The Cords and Co pushes the boundaries of typical corduroy concepts. It is not like your average fashion brand for many reasons.

“I don’t have a fashion background, and to be honest – I don’t know that much about the industry. But what I do have is a passion for building things I believe in and I have also learnt to recognise good ideas when they come my way. I really hope people understand what an extraordinary opportunity this is.”

Image: courtesy of The Cords and Co