The Deck London rebrands as Knatchbull

The Deck London, Savile Row's first and only women’s tailor, has been renamed ‘Knatchbull,’ the surname of founder Daisy Knatchbull.

In a statement, the brand said the new name is a celebration of its “phenomenal growth, dynamic evolution and unwavering mission to empower women through bespoke tailoring,” and will help usher in a new era for the tailoring brand.

Founded in 2019, the brand was originally named ‘The Deck’ after a deck of cards due to its initial four made-to-measure styles. While that name was fitting for the brand’s beginnings, the brand felt the name ‘The Deck’ no longer befitting its current position or direction, as the brand has expanded far beyond those initial offerings.

Knatchbull store Credits: Knatchbull

In the past five years, the brand has dressed more than 2,500 global clients, hosted trunk shows throughout the UK, Europe, and the US, and expanded its signature Made to Measure service with the introduction of a bridal service and a ready-to-wear offering.

Daisy Knatchbull, founder of Knatchbull, said: “The name Knatchbull represents not just my legacy, but the legacy we’re building together – a world where women have access to the same sartorial power and confidence that tailoring has traditionally offered men.

“With our inaugural ready-to-wear collection already bearing the Knatchbull name, this rebrand feels like a natural progression. It's a nod to our heritage, a celebration of how far we've come, and a bold step towards our future.”