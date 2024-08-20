The Fashion Awards: Jonathan Anderson receives three nominations

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced the nominees for The Fashion Awards 2024, taking place on December 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The awards, which acts as the primary fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, sees British designer Jonathan Anderson securing three nominations for Designer of the Year, British Menswear Designer of the Year, and British Womenswear Designer of the Year for his signature JW Anderson label and Loewe, where he is creative director.

Last year, Anderson scooped the 2023 Designer of the Year honour, beating off competition from Daniel Lee at Burberry, Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta, and Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada, and British designer Sarah Burton for her work at Alexander McQueen.

This year’s award he is nominated alongside Chemena Kamali for Chloé, John Galliano for Maison Margiela, Miuccia Prada for Miu Miu, Pieter Mulier for Alaïa and Rick Owens.

BFC announces The Fashion Awards 2024 nominations

Recognising a British menswear designer who is shaping the burgeoning international menswear landscape, the British Menswear Designer of the Year nominees are Craig Green, Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner, Jonathan Anderson, Kiko Kostadinov, Kim Jones for Dior Men and Martine Rose for Martine Rose.

The British Womenswear Designer of the Year sees Anderson nominated along with Erdem Moralıoğlu for Erdem, Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo, Roksanda Ilinčić for Roksanda, and Simone Rocha.

Aaron Esh for BFC's NewGen announcement. Credits: British Fashion Council and Rankin Archive

As well as the awards honouring recognisable names in fashion, The Fashion Awards also has two accolades celebrating emerging menswear and womenswear designers who are creating “a movement in British fashion,” with nominees chosen for their collections, business growth and the international headlines driven by their work.

For the menswear category, the nominees are Aaron Esh, Foday Dumbuya for Labrum London, Nicholas Daley, Priya Ahluwalia for Ahluwalia, and Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt for Stefan Cooke, while the nominations for womenswear are Dilara Fındıkoğlu, Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena for Chopova Lowena, Jawara Alleyne, Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov, and Marco Capaldo for 16Arlington.

There is also a category honouring British Accessories Designers with sustainable pioneer Helen Kirkum, known for her recycled sneakers up against Anna Jewsbury for Completedworks, Jack Cannon and Joe Gelb for Hatton Labs, Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri, and British milliner Stephen Jones.

The final nominations is for Model of the Year, with Anok Yai nomination alongside Alex Consani, Alva Claire, Amelia Gray, Liu Wen and Mona Tougaard.

The 2024 accolades also include the Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator, which will be received by photographer and filmmaker Tyler Mitchell, the Outstanding Achievement Award, Fashion Icon, and several Special Recognition Awards for exceptional contributions to the fashion industry.

Additionally, the event will recognise 50 of the most innovative and inspiring young creative talent from around the world as part of NewWave:Creatives.