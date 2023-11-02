The Fashion Awards: Sarah Burton and Daniel Lee up for Designer of the Year

Daniel Lee, Jonathan Anderson, Matthieu Blazy, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, and Sarah Burton have been nominated for the Designer of the Year award at this year’s The Fashion Awards.

In a statement, the British fashion council said that the designers, who showcased designs for Burberry, JW Anderson and Loewe, Bottega Veneta, Prada and Alexander McQueen, were nominated in recognition for producing “innovative collections that have made a notable impact on the industry, defining the shape of global fashion”.

The award ceremony takes place on December 4 at the Royal Albert Hall in London and will also honour Valentino Garavani with the Outstanding Achievement Award and beauty icon Charlotte Tilbury with the Special Recognition Award.

While fashion journalist Sarah Mower, who is also the BFC’s Ambassador for Emerging Talent and chair of the BFC NewGen committee, will receive a Special Recognition Award for Championing Young Designer Talent, and the late designer Joe Casely-Hayford will be honoured with a posthumous special recognition award.

In addition, the BFC also revealed the nominees for the BFC Foundation award, honouring an “initiative designer who has had a major impact on global fashion over the past year”. This year the accolade is focused on those currently in the BFC’s NewGen initiative in honour of its 30th anniversary. The nominees are Aaron Esh, Chet Lo, Conner Ives, Paolo Carzana, and Sinéad O’Dwyer.

Below is the full list of this year’s nominees:

Designer of the Year

Daniel Lee for Burberry

Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson and Loewe

Matthieu Blazy for Bottega Veneta

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons for Prada

Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

BFC Foundation

Aaron Esh

Chet Lo

Sinéad O’Dwyer

Conner Ives

Paolo Carzana

British Menswear Designer of the Year

Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner

Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov

Kim Jones for Dior Men

Martine Rose for Martine Rose

Steven Stokey-Daley for S.S.Daley

British Womenswear Designer of the Year

Erdem Moralıoğlu for Erdem

Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo

Nensi Dojaka for Nensi Dojaka

Roksanda Ilinčić for Roksanda

Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

New Establishment Menswear

Bianca Saunders

Corteiz

Labrum London

Nicholas Daley

Saul Nash

New Establishment Womenswear

Chopova Lowena

Dilara Fındıkoğlu

KNWLS

Robert Wun

Supriya Lele

Model of the Year

Alton Mason

Anok Yai

Kai-Isaiah Jamal

Liu Wen

Mona Tougaard

Paloma Elsesser