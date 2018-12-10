The Fashion Awards to honour Kim Jones

British fashion designer Kim Jones, who is the menswear artistic director of Dior, is to be honoured as a fashion industry Trailblazer at this year’s Fashion Awards, taking place tonight, December 10 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Trailblazer Award, which is new for 2018, aims to recognise the very best innovators and creatives in fashion that are significantly shaping the industry today, and Jones will be the inaugural winner for being a “always-on cultural zeitgeist,” said the British Fashion Council, as well as “his reputation for challenging the norms whilst respecting heritage, history, creativity and innovation”.

Caroline Rush, British Fashion Council chief executive said in a statement: “If the always on tap to culture zeitgeist is Kim’s industry reputation, his love for travel, international cultures and understanding of consumers further enhance his creative and commercial standing. Kim’s role as trailblazer in this industry continues to grow and we are very proud he is British born, educated and a great global ambassador for our industry.”

Commenting on the honour, Jones said: “I am very happy to receive this award from the British Fashion Council. This recognition for my work means a lot to me.”

Last month, the British Fashion Council announced that Miuccia Prada would also be honoured at The Fashion Awards , the creative director and co-chief executive officer of the Italian fashion house Prada will be awarded with the Outstanding Achievement Award, while Cyrill Gutsch , founder of Parley for the Oceans will be honoured with the Special Recognition Award for Innovation, and British fashion icon Vivienne Westwood will receive the Swarovski Award for Positive Change.

The 2018 Fashion Awards nominees includes Victoria Beckham, Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, Jonathan Anderson, Roksanda Ilinčić and Simone Rocha for the coveted British Womenswear Designer of the Year, while in the menswear category, Craig Green is up against Jonathan Anderson Kim Jones for Dior Homme, Martine Rose and Riccardo Tisci for Burberry.

Other awards to be presented tonight includes Brand of the Year, Designer of the Year, Business Leader, Accessories Designer of the Year, Urban Luxe, as well as awards to highlight British emerging talent.